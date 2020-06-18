BlackTransLivesMatter: Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Suspected Murderer In Horrifying Case Of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells

An arrest warrant has been issued in the gruesome case of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells. The 27-year-old transgender Black woman’s mutilated body was found floating in a Philadelphia river last week and now police say 36-year-old Akhenaton Jones is the suspected killer.

“Police say Jones is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted for the brutal murder of Fells, a 27-year-old transgender woman whose dismembered body was discovered last week, discarded in the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia,” CBS Philadelphia states adding “There’s an arrest warrant out for Jones. Detectives stopped by his home at 3927 Powelton Avenue where they found several things, including a hazmat suit, blood stains and a grinding tool with blood.”

Fells’ family is speaking out, as her aunt tells the news outlet “We were always concerned about her. Whenever we saw her we’d say, ‘Listen, be careful, make sure that you’re safe, because we knew that there’s a lot of hate out there for transgender,” adding ““We accepted her as who she identified as and we just wanted the best for her.” Fells’ uncle adds, “Dominique has been full of life. She’s always been very charismatic, very outgoing, outspoken.”

“Turn him in! This was a gruesome death. How anybody could do this to another human being is just so heartless and cruel. No mother should have to go through this, and I’m speaking for my sister-in-law,” Fells’ aunt continued.

Fells was reportedly found with stab wounds to the head and face, both legs severed from her body. We pray she and her loved ones get the justice they deserve. #BlackTransLivesMatter.

