Love Is Blind: LC & Mark Were Quarantine Baes Until Mark Got Caught Doing THIS (Allegedly)

Right before coronavirus hit, Netflix aired a new dating show called Love Is Blind and had the whole country talking. The reality series follows 15 men and women who date without ever seeing one another. Potential couples only met if they decided to get engaged and then married in an expedited wedding. Five engaged couples were then sent to Mexico to spend some quality time with one another and it was there that viewers got to see contestants’ true colors. Needless to say, there was tons of drama and not everyone found love.

One contestant, Mark Cuevas, was willing to look past a ton of red flags in order to get married, but in the end his fiancée Jessica Cuevas called it off. It seems Mark is still recovering, as yet another contestant, LC, revealed she went on to date Mark after the show but recently called their situationship off due to a lack of honesty on his part.

“Now Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin, one of the other contestants on the show, says that she started dating Mark back in May… until she saw on Reddit that he was also dating someone else. Last week, someone posted to Reddit and said, ‘My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!’ The user included a screencap of a Facebook post that showedMark getting cozy with a mystery blonde woman while in Cleveland, Ohio. LC commented on the Reddit post, ‘This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May….🤔😤. Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind… But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar. 🙃🙌🏼.’ Reddit moderators confirmed that it was really LC who left the comment.”

LC reportedly told Just Jared in a statement: “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of Covid-19, but that’s over now. The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

