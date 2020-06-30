Tune In: DJ Drewski Drops New “Water” Video Featuring Dream Doll, Molly Brazy & Rubi Rose

DJ Drewski is back with a new visual for his first official single. Featuring Dream Doll, Molly Brazy, and Rubi Rose, “Water” is produced by Brandon B. Roc, KMack, and DJ Drewski of 1801 Records. The visual, directed by Pryme Prodigy and 20K, takes fans inside Drewski’s head, as he dreams of being with the three ladies during quarantine.

Set at a pool party, Dream Doll, Molly Brazy, and Rubi Rose definitely bring the heat with poolside ‘fits and fire bars. “It’s a great time in Hip Hop for female artists,” says DJ Drewski, “To be able to produce something with three beautiful women and keep that energy going in our culture is exciting.”

ALSO: Black Music Month | Which Millennial Rap Queen Are You?

When asked how she’s been holding up during quarantine, Molly Brazy tells GG: “I’ve Been taking this time to focus on my craft, I want everyone to see and feel the growth in my music.”

“This was super fun to do even while social distancing. I’ve been keeping busy cooking and working on my music,” Dream Doll adds of her time under quarantine so far. Check out the video and let us know if you’re feeling it!

ALSO: Black Dad Appreciation | Iman Shumpert & His Baby Girl Are The Ultimate #GirlDad Duo