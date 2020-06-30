Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Vanessa Guillen Still Missing — Family Accuses Army Of Cover Up [Details]

After investigators said there was no “credible information” to lead them to believe Fort Hood, Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen was attacked, Guillen’s family has accused the army of covering up for one another.

20-year-old Guillen was last seen on April 22, in the parking lot of of her military’s headquarters. A 91F Small Arms/Artillery Repairer, Guillen was not supposed to be working but was called in, according to several reports. CBS News states Houston’s Congresswoman Garcia said earlier this month, “We need to get to the bottom of this. We need to make sure that we look at every single complaint and every single allegation that is being made in this case and that we get to the bottom of it. Vanessa’s mom has made it clear that Vanessa has previously… expressed to her and her sister about not feeling safe on the base and that perhaps, being the victim of sexual assault on the base. This is very serious.”

Chris Grey, a spokesperson for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, also said: “We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation. We will not stop until we find Vanessa.”

Now, in an updated report by the site, the Guillen family attorney has made it clear that they do not believe the army is on their side. From CBS News:

Investigators have said they suspect foul play, but her family says they are not doing enough, and now want the FBI or another federal agency to take over the case. “They’re not here to help us find Vanessa,” family attorney Natalie Khawam told CBS News’ Mireya Villarreal. “They’re here to hoard that information because they don’t want us knowing what’s happened.” Khawam is demanding the Army release more information on Guillen’s disappearance, claiming “they’re covering up for each other” at the base. President of the League of United Latin American Citizens Domingo Garcia, who the family reached out to for help, agreed. “Their own people are investigating their own people, basically. And that creates a conflict of interest,” he said. He said his group “needed to start putting pressure” on investigators after Guillen’s family received no answers for 30 days.

We will continue to report on the updates in Guillen’s case. We are praying for her and her loved ones at this time and hoping she returns home safely.

