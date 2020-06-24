Penn Badgley Opens Up About Sexual Harassment Claims Against ‘You’ Costar Chris D’Elia: “We Need To Believe Women”

Earlier this month, several women came forward to accuse actor Chris D’Elia of sexual harassment, revealing they were underage when D’Elia targeted them.

The accusations are eery, to say the least, as the actor stars as Henderson in Netflix’s psychological television thriller You — and the character he portrays is a secret pedophile. Following the accusations, You‘s lead actor Penn Badgley is speaking out on behalf of the alleged victims and the safety of all girls and women.

Badgley said on the Los Angeles Times’ podcast, “It did affect me deeply. I was very troubled by it. I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women,” adding “The first thing our producers did was reach out to Jenna, who played Ellie, the girl opposite Chris in those scenes, just to make sure she felt safe. We can feel safe and sound there.”

He also touched on the irony of it all.

“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing,” he said (and we agree) . “Does a show like ours help to create that culture?” he questioned. “Well, I know that at least our show … thinks about things in a dismantling, deconstructive manner. I would hope that at least our show is not serving to uphold these kind of, like, bunk ways of being and these systems, right?”

Tune into Badgley’s full interview here and let us know your thoughts. D’Elia has refuted the claims, but has been dropped by both his agent and manager, the Los Angeles Times reports. Prayers up for all the girls and women involved.

