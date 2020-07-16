Issa List: Netflix Reveals Its Top 10 Most-Watched Original Films Ever

Netflix is taking over the film and tv industry — especially now that movie theaters have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, the streaming giant has released a list of its most popular original films and some of them were a huge deal.

Bird Box, for example, was a viral phenomenon that had social media in an uproar when it was first released. The post-apocalyptic thriller, whose villain is a mysterious force that pushes you to end your own life, had people laughing, crying, scared, and imagining “what if?”

On Netflix’s list, Bird Box was only bested by Extraction, which Netflix has confirmed will get a sequel. If you haven’t seen it, famed actor Chris Hemsworth plays a black market mercenary by the name of Tyler, who is trying to bring a drug lord’s son home after he is kidnapped by the kingpin’s rival. Rudhraksh Jaiswal is the young actor who plays the son who needs rescuing — and he does a damn good job in the role. Also worth noting is the fact that he and Chris grew close while filming…

“I’m very proud of all the hard work that has been poured into this project. This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home,” Chris said on Instagram, his co-star adding in the comment section “It was an Awesome experience, felt on seventh Heaven. Your charismatic down-to-earth attitude taught me the value of life of being a good human being first! Truly amazing! Thanks love you.”

“All four of the most-watched films are action movies or thrillers with prominent movie stars: Chris Hemsworth, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg, and Ryan Reynolds. Three comedies also made the list, led by Murder Mystery, as did an adult drama, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. (Netflix counts anyone who watched at least two minutes of the movie as a viewer.),” Bloomberg reports. “All 10 of the movies were released in the last three years, most of them in the past 12 months, which makes sense when you consider that Netflix has added 43.6 million customers since the start of 2019. Each new release can reach a larger audience than its predecessors.”

According to the site, the streaming service has released more original movies than any major Hollywood studio in recent years. Take a look at the full list of most popular Netflix Originals and stay tuned as the innovative company continues to pave the way for the future of television and film.

Netflix’s Most-Watched Original Flicks

(Audience in first four weeks of film’s debut)

1.Extraction (99 million)

2.Bird Box (89 million)

3.Spenser Confidential (85 million)

4.6 Underground (83 million)

5.Murder Mystery (73 million)

6.The Irishman (64 million)

7.Triple Frontier (63 million)

8.The Wrong Missy (59 million)

9.The Platform (56 million)

10.The Perfect Date (48 million)

