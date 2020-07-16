GQ: All The Hilarious, Romantic Details We Learned About Saweetie & Quavo’s Relationship

As we’ve already mentioned, Saweetie and Quavo are definitely in the running for Favorite Hip Hop Couple.

New on the scene, Diamonté Harper hadn’t dated much within the industry before she met her Migos Prince Charming. For his part, Quavious has been linked to a few fine women in the past, but ultimately remained single — that is, until he met his “Icy” queen. The couple seemed to fall in love quickly, sparking engagement rumors early on in their relationship, while joined at the hip at every event they attended together since connecting in 2018.

Now, the two are letting fans in on their whirlwind romance for GQ. Inside the feature, we learn a lot about how they met and who they are as a couple. Tune in to some highlights and photos from the pre-quarantine interview below.

1. Saweetie had a crush on Quavo prior to even meeting.

“He’s always been fine to me,” she says, blushing. “In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, ‘Damn, this nigga is fine.’ ”

2. She’s a little bit more shy than most would assume.

Considering her biggest hits are braggadocious hot-girl anthems—like her viral debut, “ICY GRL,” and last summer’s slinky earworm “My Type,” in which she growls, Eight-inch big, ooh, that’s good pipe—it’s somewhat disarming to see this bashful side of Saweetie. The only things pinker than her cheeks at the moment are the iridescent, jewel-studded nails she’s impishly hiding behind.

3. Quavo first spotted Saweetie on Instagram & it was all emoji flirting from there.

“I seen her on my Explore page,” remembers Quavo, who joins us to pick at a burger and fries. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’”

“So I slid in her DM,” he adds. “I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’ ”

“He sent me the snowflake [emoji],” says Saweetie, “and I sent him the stir-fry back”—a nod to one of Migos’ biggest hits.

4. When they first met, Quavo nearly lost Saweetie’s interest, but won it back.

Flirting over direct messages turned into hours on the phone. This went on for months. It was 2018. Saweetie was just starting to take off after “ICY GRL” and Migos were busy promoting their album Culture II when Quavo took a shot and invited her to a kickback in Los Angeles—which turned out to be a rowdy backyard function that, she says, “looked like [the video to Tupac’s] ‘I Get Around.’” “That wasn’t my environment,” he contends, before admitting that Saweetie ghosted him because of it. She leans over and takes a few french fries off Quavo’s plate. “I was trying to play hard to get.”

5. Their first real date was also anything but smooth… after Quavo choked on crab cakes, it ended at Magic City where a fight broke out.

Everyone went scrambling for the exits. Amid the bedlam, Quavo and Saweetie lost each other. “I didn’t know if it was on some gang shit, so it was like, ‘Let’s get to the car!’ ” he says, shaking his head in embarrassment. “All this time, I forget I’m having a date! She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City.”

6. That night seems to have ended well, however. Wink, wink.

In person, Quavo is as magnetic a storyteller as he is on record, much to the chagrin of his lady. Especially when he reveals that their chaotic first date concluded with another, more intimate first.

“Whaaaaat! Brooooooo! Whaaaaat! I could fight you right now,” she yells, leaping onto his lap and shaking his shoulders. We all laugh so loudly that a group of people soaking in the hot tub glance in our direction.

“And we ain’t look back since,” says Quavo, planting her with a kiss.

7. They both agree they’ve helped each other grow.

“Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator,” she said. “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him—not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté.… I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.”

Quavo matched her earnestness. “When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie shit go out the window and the Quavo shit go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he said. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.

Get into more Saweetie x Quavo HERE, as she asks her man 44 questions for GQ.