Das My Type: Saweetie & Quavo’s Icy, Spicy Love Moments

Is it just us, or does it seem like Saweetie just appeared on the scene out of nowhere over the past year?

The rapper/ songwriter came to prominence in 2016 after rapping on Instagram over the beat from Khia’s classic “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)”, which eventually turned into her first single “Icy Girl”, and she hasn’t looked back since. The single became such a hit that it got her featured in an ad for Rihanna’s cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty, during Super Bowl LII.

“Icy Girl” went gold by the end of 2018 and needless to say, the LA native’s career completely took off. As for her personal life, Saweetie reportedly dated Keith Powers back in 2014, then Justin Combs shortly after. But most of us only know of her relationship with Migos frontman and fellow icy colleague Quavo.

GALLERY: The New Batwoman | 15 Photos That’ll Have You Falling In Love With Javicia Leslie

The couple had been dating for less than a year when they sparked wedding rumors, after attending Quavo’s sister’s wedding in May of last year. The Atlanta uploaded a video clip of his girlfriend catching the bouquet on his Instagram story with the caption, “She Got It. G U E S S W E N E X T.”

The two were also spotted boo’ed up and all smiles at the BET Awards, which means their love lasted through Summer, and now an entire pandemic — a huge accomplishment for any rap artist. In honor of their spicy romance, let’s take a look at some their Iciest Love Moments… hit the flip!

ALSO: Fans Lost It When Rihanna Announced Fenty Skin — See The Best Reactions HERE

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Global Grind: