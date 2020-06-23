Sweet Baby Jesus: Saweetie’s Most Seductive Instagram Moments

Saweetie has the internet on fire right now, but honestly, that’s nothing new.

Fans have been drooling over her beauty and bawdy since she stepped foot in the music industry and her latest pictures are any indication, she’s only going to get better with time.

In a new photoshoot for Maxim magazine, the Icy rapper sports the bare minimum of clothing, rocking bikinis and coverups that flaunt all her curves.

“COVER GIRL SH*T ! So happy and grateful for this cover !!!,” she wrote alongside the photos on her personal Instagram account, while going on to thank the publication and crew who assisted in the shoot. Her man Quavo was spotted in the comment section, saying how “fine” she is — and he wasn’t the only one. The thirst is real.

To show one of our faves some love, we gathered some of her most seductive social media moments for your viewing pleasure. Check Saweetie out below and be sure to swipe left on her flicks while doing so. Also, tune into her latest offering, “Tap In,” HERE.