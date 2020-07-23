A List Of Titles Coming To Netflix This August

Netflix has been too clutch throughout the coronavirus pandemic, keeping us all semi-entertained with some of the best streaming options. As many continue to quarantine and do their best to practice social distancing, the company continues to update its catalogue on a monthly basis. Now we have a full look at all of the titles becoming available this August — and we’re in for a treat, as some of our faves made the cut.

Here’s the full list, categorized by movies and television and complete with expected release dates, courtesy of Mashable.

Movies

A Knight’s Tale (8/1)

Acts of Violence (8/1)

All Together Now (8/28)

Almost Love (8/2)

An Education (8/1)

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (8/5)

Being John Malkovich (8/1)

Berlin, Berlin (8/7)

Casino Royale (8/31)

Crazy Awesome Teachers (8/17)

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (8/19)

Death at a Funeral (8/1)

Dennis the Menace (8/1)

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (8/26)

Drunk Parents (8/17)

Elizabeth Harvest (8/1)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (8/1)

Fearless (8/14)

Fuego negro (8/21)

Good Kisser (8/20)

Hardcore Henry (8/1)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (8/20)

Johnny English (8/16)

Jurassic Park (8/1)

Jurassic Park III (8/1)

Les Misérables (8/16)

Mad Max (8/1)

Malibu Rescue: The New Wave (8/4)

Mr. Deeds (8/1)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (8/11)

Nightcrawler (8/10)

Nights in Rodanthe (8/1)

Ocean’s Thirteen (8/1)

Ocean’s Twelve (8/1)

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (8/14)

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (8/28)

Project Power (8/14)

Quantum of Solace (8/31)

Remember Me (8/1)

Rising Phoenix (8/26)

Safety Not Guaranteed (8/13)

Scary Movie 5 (8/12)

Seabiscuit (8/1)

September of Shiraz (8/23)

The Addams Family (8/1)

The Bridge Curse (8/27)

The Frozen Ground (8/27)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (8/1)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (8/7)

The NeverEnding Story (8/1)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (8/1)

The Promise (8/8)

The Sleepover (8/21)

The Ugly Truth (8/1)

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (8/13)

We Summon the Darkness (8/8)

What Keeps You Alive (8/1)

Work It (8/7)

TV

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (8/7)

(Un)Well (8/12)

3%: Season 4 (8/14)

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (8/4)

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (8/27)

Alien TV (8/21)

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 (8/7)

Biohackers (8/20)

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (8/28)

Connected (8/2)

DeMarcus Family Rules (8/19)

El robo del siglo (8/14)

Emily’s Wonder Lab (8/25)

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (8/10)

Glitch Techs: Season 2 (8/17)

Glow Up: Season 2 (8/14)

Great Pretender (8/20)

High Score (8/19)

Hoops (8/21)

I AM A KILLER: Released (8/28)

Immigration Nation (8/3)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Seasons 1-2 (8/1)

La venganza de Analía (8/26)

Lucifer: Season 5 (8/21)

Million Dollar Beach House (8/26)

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (8/4)

My Perfect Landing: Season 1 (8/1)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1 (8/1)

Operation Ouch: Season 1 (8/1)

Operation Ouch: Special (8/1)

Rita: Season 5 (8/15)

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (8/11)

Rust Valley Restores: Season 3 (8/21)

Sam Jay 3: In The Morning (8/4)

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (8/7)

Sing On! Germany (8/7)

Stranger: Season 2 (8/15)

Super Monsters: The New Class (8/1)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (8/14)

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance (8/14)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air (8/14)

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change (8/14)

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits (8/14)

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (8/7)

The Next Step: Season 6 (8/1)

The Rain: Season 3 (8/6)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (8/6)

Tiny Creatures (8/7)

Toradora!: Season 1 (8/1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2 (8/1)

Trinkets: Season 2 (8/25)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (8/7)

World Party Songs (8/7)

World’s Most Wanted (8/5)

