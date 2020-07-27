Daredevil’s Peter Shinkoda Claims Jeph Loeb Cut His Storyline Because “Nobody Cares About Asian People”

Actor Peter Shinkoda appeared for a virtual Comic-Con @ Home chat over the weekend and what he had to say was distressing, to say the least. Peter, who played Nobu Yoshioka on hit Netflix series Daredevil, claimed that a former head of Marvel Television made anti-Asian comments, pertaining to Nobu Yoshioka’s character arc.

ALSO: A Vocal Queen | Never Forget How Michelle Williams Slayed These Nostalgic DC Songs

According to Peter, writers wanted to dive deeper in to Nobu’s relationship with Madame Gao, but it was scrapped because Jeph Loeb insisted “Nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people.”

“Jeph Loeb told the writers room not to write for Nobu and Gao… and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners,” he claims in the clip below, adding Jeph said, “Nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes killed 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a sh*t ,so don’t write about Nobu and Gao.”

“And they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it,” the actor revealed.

“All that backstory was dropped,” Peter went on, after detailing more of the storyline we’ll never get to see. “The writers told me they regret it and they were reluctant to do it because they were stoked about including that in the storyline but they were prevented, so I had to concoct this other storyline and then rock that material I was given.”

Watch him speak on his horrific experience below.

ALSO: Disney Postpones Mulan Indefinitely, Star Wars & Avatar Films Pushed Back One Year

Also On Global Grind: