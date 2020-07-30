We’re Not Ready: Issa Rae & Jordan Peele Are Reportedly Teaming Up For THIS Upcoming Film

Issa Rae and Jordan Peele are teaming up with Universal Pictures on a new interesting film titled Sinkhole that will reportedly take on the topics of female perfection and identity.

“In a low-seven-figure deal, Universal beat out more than 10 studio bidders and multiple talent and filmmaker packages for screen rights to Leyna Krow’s short story, which is about a young family that moves into its dream home despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard,” Deadline reports. “The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things. However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?”

“The project is being developed as a potential star vehicle for the in-demand Rae,” Deadline adds. “The multi-hyphenate, whose Insecure scored eight Emmy nominations yesterday, will produce with Universal and Peele’s Monkeypaw. Producers are Peele and Win Rosenfeld for the latter and Rae, Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi for Issa Rae Productions.”

This year alone, Issa Rae has starred in The Photograph and The Lovebirds, in addition to releasing her eight-time Emmy-nominated fourth season of Insecure. Jordan Peele is of course best known for his films Get Out and Us. Peele also has Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on the way. Stay tuned!

