Euphoria: Zendaya Teases “Bridge Episode” Leading Up To Season 2

Some of television’s most-anticipated shows have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in a recent interview, Zendaya revealed a bridge episode of Euphoria could be in the works. The HBO teen drama was all anyone could talk about when it debuted last summer, tackling sexual identity, drugs, and trauma. In fact, the show was so good, Zendaya has been nominated for her first-ever Emmy.

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it, that we want, while also still being really safe,” the star said during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“We might end up doing a little bridge episode,” Zendaya added. “An episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something — because we also miss Euphoria as the people who create it, too…”

Check out her interview with guest host Ben Platt (star of Netflix’s The Politician) above!