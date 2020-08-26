Mrs. Fine & Favored: These Photos Of A Glowing Cassie Are Beyond Beautiful

We could all learn a thing or two from Casandra Ventura — namely, that it’s never too late to move on with your life and glo’ TF up.

Just before 2019 hit, the model and singer made it clear that she and her high-profile ex were done. While it may have seemed abrupt to fans at the time, their breakup was most likely long overdue — if Cassie’s new life is any indication, she was hoping for marriage and a family, and clearly Diddy wasn’t on the same page.

That’s neither here nor there, however, as Cassie bet on herself, let go of what wasn’t working, and moved on to who was. She’s now married to Alex Fine, they have a beautiful baby girl together, and Cassie’s never seemed happier. Check out some of her recent photos and join us in wishing her a blessed birthday.

Bath time.

Skin care is key.

Glowing in love.

That smile.

Unreal beauty.

Perfection.

Muva.

Truly radiant.

All About her family.

Up close.

Motherhood looks good on bae.

Actually, everything looks good on bae.

We love you Cassie. Happy Birthday!

