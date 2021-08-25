Tune In: Nija Drops The Official Visual For Her Debut Single “Ease My Mind (Come Over)”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Nija is ready to step into the spotlight and we love to see it. Best known for penning songs for Beyoncé, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, and more, Nija has already been revered within the music industry for quite some time now. She’d been running the Billboard Hot 100 with her catchy hits, sung by superstars, before she even touched 21 years old. Now, at 23, Nija has put all that energy into her own single, “Ease My Mind (Come Over).”

In keeping with the title of the song, the melodic track is calming but infectious. “I need an escape, come and empty my brain/Take my stress away, come and get you a taste/Clear all my thoughts, help me reach Nirvana/Save the day like a knight in armor,” she sings effortlessly.

“This song is about those times when you’ve had a long day, maybe stressed out from work, and you just want to get your mind off things with that special person at the end of the day,” she said of her debut offering via press release. Check out the official video just below.

As mentioned, Nija is the secret weapon backing some of music’s biggest names. A few of the hit songs she’s worked on include: Cardi B “Ring” featuring Kehlani and “I Do” feat. SZA, Beyoncé and Jay-Z “LoveHappy” and “Heard About Us,” and Summer Walker “Potential,” “Like It” feat. 6lack, and “Come Thru” feat. Usher.

Yep, she’s one serious hitmaker — and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us moving forward. Stay tuned!