Beef Buried: 8 Photos Of The Fresh Prince & OG Aunt Viv On Set Back In The ’90s

It’s no secret Will Smith and Janet Hubert haven’t always been the best of friends.

In fact, their feud is what allegedly caused Janet, the original Aunt Viv, to get axed from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Back in 2011, Hubert told TMZ she wasn’t at a cast reunion they’d held that year because she’d never do anything with an “*sshole like Will Smith.” Her words, not ours.

“There will never be a reunion … as I will never do anything with an a**hole like Will Smith,” she said, according to the site. “He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up. This constant reunion thing will never ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology, which he doesn’t know the word.”

Well, hell hath frozen over because, nearly ten years later a real Banks family reunion is happening. Will Smith took to his Instagram to announce as much, posting a photo of himself and Hubert in great spirits. “Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th,” he wrote yesterday. Swipe left on the post up top for his photo with Hubert.

To celebrate the ending of their feud, we gathered some photos of these two legends filming together on set back in the ’90s. Check those out below!

