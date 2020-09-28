Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Taking Their Royal Relationship To Reality TV?

There’s been rumors Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to bring their marriage to the small screen in an upcoming reality show. However, the couple’s spokesperson has officially denied the claim. “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” the rep told PEOPLE emphatically.

In case you missed it, a UK paper previously reported the supposed reality show was part of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal. “Prince Harry and Meghan have agreed to be filmed for a fly-on-the-wall reality series. It had been thought that a £112million Netflix deal would have them work only behind the camera — but a source said Meghan wants the world to see the ‘real her,'” The Sun wrote.

Earlier this month, the couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, under which they plan to make documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, docuseries, and children’s shows.

Let us know your thoughts on a reality show starring the famed couple, however. Would you tune in — because we certainly would.