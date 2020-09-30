Trailer: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Actress Wunmi Mosaku Stars In New Netflix Horror Film ‘His House’

Lovecraft Country star Wunmi Mosaku nabbed one of the lead roles in a spooky new Netflix film.

Mosaku, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, and Matt Smith star in His House, a story about a couple who made it to England after escaping Sudan. England presents another set of issues, however, as the apartment they are staying in is clearly haunted. Not only is it haunted, the evil that’s after the couple is turning them against each other.

“After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface,” the official synopsis reads.

Check out the trailer up top and credits below. His House premiered at the Sundance International Film Festival back in January and will hit Netflix October 30 — just in time for Halloween.

Director: Remi Weekes

Screenplay by: Remi Weekes

Story by: Felicity Evans and Toby Venables

Cast: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith

Producers: New Regency’s Arnon Milchan; Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee; Martin Gentles and Edward King of Starchild Pictures; Aidan Elliott; in association with BBC