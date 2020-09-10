Trailer: Adam Sandler Stars In ‘Hubie Halloween’ Alongside Kenan Thompson, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, & More

Adam Sandler is on a roll.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems and Netflix comedy Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston, the beloved actor is back with a Halloween flick. Hubie Halloween boasts an all-star cast that stars Sandler as Hubie Dubois, alongside Kenan Thompson, Julie Bowen, Shaquille O’Neal, China Anne McClain, Maya Rudolph, and more.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.”

ALSO: Here For It | Jenifer Lewis & Laurence Fishburne To Star In Their Own Black-ish Spinoff Series [Details]

Check out the trailer, and first look photos, and tune in on the streaming service October 7. The consensus is Halloween starts early this year.

ALSO: Jason Momoa Shows Support For Costar Ray Fisher Amid Warner Bros. Battle [Details]

Also On Global Grind: