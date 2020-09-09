Jason Momoa Shows Support For Costar Ray Fisher Amid Warner Bros. Battle [Details]

Jason Momoa is standing with Ray Fisher in his fight against Warner Bros. The two actors played Aquaman and Cyborg in the Justice League movie, respectively, and back in July, Fisher made a public complaint about the film’s director Joss Whedon. He tweeted:

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

In August, Fisher also claimed Johns [Former President and Chief Creative Officer Of DC Entertainment] threatened his career.

“During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career,” he wrote, adding “This behavior cannot continue. A>E.”

Warner Bros. has since defended its executives in a statement, stating FIsher’s issues stemmed from a creative disagreement and Fisher’s claims that Mr. Hamada threw anyone under the bus are false. Warner Bros. also states Fisher “never alleged any actionable misconduct against him” and “declined to speak to the investigator” they hired. Read the company’s full statement, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, here.

In response, Fisher tweeted out a screenshot of an email he says he sent right after meeting with the company’s investigator back in August.

He added that he’d also previously talked about vetting said investigator.

In the midst of Warner Bros.’ statement, Momoa took to social media to make a statement of his own. Posting a photo of costar in his IG Stories, he added the hashtag “#IStandWithRayFisher.” See a screenshot below.

Both actors are due to appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League due next year. Chime in with your thoughts on Fisher’s complaints and we’ll continue to keep you updated.

