Chris Pratt & A Few Of His Marvel Costars Are Getting DRAGGED Online — Here’s How It All Started

What does one do when one is rejected as the worst of one’s kind? Call on one’s friends, of course.

Actor Chris Pratt was voted the worst Chris in Hollywood when he went up against Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans in an internet battle that has since gone viral. His wife and Marvel friends weren’t here for the internet’s shenanigans this week, however, so they pulled up to the conversation.

“Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday,” Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, commented on an Instagram post according to Page Six. “There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

“What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value,” Robert Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram. “If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback.”

Mark Ruffalo tweeted, “I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

“‘No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.’ -Tupac. You got this @prattprattpratt. Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!,” Zoe Saldana tweeted.

Welp, there’s a saying amongst millennials and that saying is: the internet always wins. It’s no surprise that when his Marvel costars came to his defense, Twitter doubled down, continuing to call Pratt out for attending a homophobic church, being a Republican, and more. Fans also took issue with Marvel actors defending Chris in a popularity contest, arguing that only Don Cheadle defended Brie Larson when she received actual death threats. Oh, and of course, Zoe Saldana — who played Nina Simone, despite fans’ thoughts — received her fair share of vitriol.

See some stinging comments below and chime in with your two cents.

