Zendaya & Drake Confirm Two Special ‘Euphoria’ Episodes [Details]

After making history at the virtual Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in Euphoria, Zendaya officially announced two bridge episodes to hold fans over until the series’ second season.

The acclaimed actress previously revealed the Euphoria crew was in the process of figuring out how they could safely film during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it, that we want, while also still being really safe,” the star said during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “We might end up doing a little bridge episode,” Zendaya added. “An episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something — because we also miss Euphoria as the people who create it, too…”

Well, the crew delivered. Both Zendaya and Drake, who serves as an executive producer on the show, hit Instagram to share the news. See below.

The first of the special episodes will hit HBO just in time for the holidays. Tune in December 6!

