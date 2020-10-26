Tune In: Netfflix Drops The Highly Anticipated Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’

Anticipation surrounding Netflix’s Selena Quintanilla bio-series has grown after the streaming giant dropped a teaser last year, in addition to the key art treatment and release date, revealed earlier this month. Today, Selena: The Series gets a full-length trailer and fans get a better look at Christian Serratos‘ version of the late Tejano legend. Like the 1997 classic film, starring Jennifer Lopez, Serratos takes us through the different stages of Selena’s life and career.

Here’s the official synopsis, plus cast and crew credits, in case you missed it:

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame. From executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series was created by Zamora, with Don Todd (“This is Us”) consulting, and stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.

Check out the trailer up top, plus more photos of Christian Serratos below.

