Run The World: New Series About Four Black Women Thriving In Harlem In Production At STARZ [Details]

Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Bresha Webb, Amber Stevens West, and more are all set to star in the upcoming comedic series, Run The World. This week, STARZ announced the eight-episode, half-hour show, created by Leigh Davenport, officially began production in Harlem.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Run the World is the story of a group of Black women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends – who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.”

“Run the World is a love letter to Black women and a love letter to Harlem, that I hope inspires young, ambitious Black women to feel powerful, desirable and free,” said Leigh Davenport. “I created this series to celebrate the amazing women in my life and to illuminate the special bonds we built living in Harlem, while pursuing our post-collegiate dreams.”

“I’m genuinely excited to be producing such a joyous, authentic and complex depiction of Black women on screen,” said Yvette Lee Bowser. “Our series will no doubt entertain and embolden more of us to live our truest and fullest lives.” Bowser will join Davenport as executive producer and will also serve as showrunner.

Check out the official cast and crew credits below…

Erika Alexander (“Living Single”) joins the cast in the recurring role of “Barb,” along with Nick Sagar (“Queen of the South”) as “Anderson,” Jay Walker (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as “Jason,” and guest star Tonya Pinkins as “Gwynn” (“All My Children”). Previously announced cast include: Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”) as “Whitney,” Andrea Bordeaux (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) as “Ella,” Bresha Webb (“Marlon”) as “Renee,” Corbin Reid (“Valor”) as “Sondi,” Stephen Bishop (Moneyball, Imposters) as “Matthew” and Tosin Morohunfola (“Black Lightening”) as “Ola.”

Directors include Millicent Shelton (“black-ish,” STARZ Original series “P-Valley”) who directed the pilot, Justin Tipping (“Twenties”), Jenée Lamarque (STARZ Original series “Vida”), and Nastran Dibai who makes her directorial debut from producing (Lionsgate’s “Dear White People”).