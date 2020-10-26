There’s A New Hero In Town: Javicia Leslie Gets Into Character As The CW’s New ‘Batwoman’ [First Look Photos]

Javicia Leslie will be the first Black actress to portray Batwoman, as The CW nabbed her for the hit superhero series that formerly starred Ruby Rose. Today, the network released two character photos, some details on Batwoman’s updated look, and a little context regarding how Leslie’s character, Ryan Wilder, steps into her new, heroic destiny.

Executive Producer Caroline Dries on Leslie’s role and Batwoman’s new ‘fit:

“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

Costume designer Maya Mani on creating the new suit:

“I was asked by Caroline Dries to design a Batsuit that was unique to the character of Ryan Wilder; as she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative. As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

See the first look photos below. Plus, a statement from Leslie on portraying Batwoman and the official Ryan Wilder character description…

