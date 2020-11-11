Get Excited: Bad Bunny To Make His Acting Debut On ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3 [Details]

Bad Bunny is headed to the small screen for his big television debut.

After announcing the news via Rolling Stone in May, more details about the Puerto Rican singer’s upcoming role in Narcos: Mexico have emerged. “Bad Bunny will play Arturo ‘Kitty’ Paez, a member of the so-called Narco Juniors gang run by Ramon Arellano Felix (Manuel Masalva). The gang is filled with ‘rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence,'” Rolling Stone reports.

ALSO: The Nominees For The 2020 Soul Train Music Awards Are In & H.E.R. Is Leading The Pack

Bad Bunny previously revealed he began shooting scenes for the show earlier this year, prior to the pandemic. Check out the official synopsis for season 3:

“Set in the Nineties, Season Three of Narcos: Mexico captures the time period when globalization and the drug business collided. The show will center around ‘the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away.’”

Stay tuned.