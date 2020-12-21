Barack Obama Shares 2020 List Of Favorite Songs, TV Shows, & Movies — Says Sasha Is His “Music Guru”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Our Forever Prez Barack Obama dropped his 2020 list of favorite songs and, as always, POTUS proves he’s got good tastes.

Hitting social media with 30 selections, his year-end list ranges from Hip Hop to Indie Folk and Emo. Crediting his youngest daughter Sasha, Obama said the 19-year-old is the family’s music guru. “Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to,” he wrote.

Check it out below.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

In case you missed it, Obama also shared his favorite movies and TV shows on Friday.

“Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format,” he tweeted.

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis tops his movie list. Everyone’s obsession, The Queen’s Gambit, makes his TV list, alongside Better Call Saul, The Last Dance, I May Destroy You, and more. If you missed Global Grind’s most viral television moments of the year, check those out here.