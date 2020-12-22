Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For ‘The White Tiger’ Starring Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Priyanka Chopra is starring in a new Netflix movie titled The White Tiger. The film, due in select theaters and on Netflix January 22, follows a young man trying to escape the bonds of poverty and servitude in India. Ava Duvernay and Chopra are on as executive producers. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Chopra), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing – a servant – so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master.”

Back in October, Gourav hit Instagram with a few first-look photos. “Unveiling the first look of the film THE WHITE TIGER, the screen adaptation of the Man Booker Prize Winner by Aravind Adiga. So excited to share this with everybody. Lots more coming up soon!,” he wrote. See the photos and the trailer above.

Will you be tuning in?