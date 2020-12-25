Are You A Christmas Grinch? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out Once & For All

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The most wonderful time of year is here, but not everyone is always excited when the holiday season rolls around.

As a New Yorker, I get it — it’s usually freezing outside, buying Christmas presents is a whole other matter, and add in the coronavirus pandemic we’re currently dealing with and things seem super bleak. This year has seriously been so hard for so many and truthfully, it doesn’t seem like our worst days are behind us just yet.

But, everyday we wake up is a blessing, a chance to give back, and an opportunity to spread joy. So, even if we’ve got to celebrate differently, here at Global Grind we’re still celebrating.

We’re marking the occasion with Coquito…

Reaching out to family and friends to spread some holiday cheer…

Singing our favorite Black Christmas songs…

And watching our favorite Christmas movies… Hehe.

Take our quiz below to see where you stand on the holiday season and let us know how you’re spending Christmas 2020.

Merry Christmas and happy new year!

