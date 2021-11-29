Black Dad Appreciation: 14 Of Russell Wilson’s Cutest Moments With Future, Sienna, & Win

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

It’s no secret NFL star Russell Wilson is a great man, husband, and father. In fact, for years fans have asked Ciara to reveal what she prayed for before stumbling upon such a blessing — he’s handsome, supportive, successful, sweet, and as we mentioned, a great dad (who treated her son Future as if he were his own from day one).

Celebrating her hubby’s 33rd birthday today, CiCi took to Instagram and shed light on what Russell truly means to her and their family. The famous entertainer wrote:

“On this day, a Leader was born. My King.

On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father.

On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration.

The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson! I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey. #JesusYear”

We couldn’t let his big day go by without showing some love of our own. Below we’ve gathered some of Russell’s cutest moments as a family man and father. Check those out and join us in saluting the young king on his birthday.

