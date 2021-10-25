Happy Birthday, Queen! Gorgeous Photos Of The One, The Only Ciara Princess Wilson Over The Years

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today we’re showing love to Ciara as the Queen celebrates her 36th birthday.

At just 18 years old, young CiCi introduced herself to the world with her debut album, Goodies — a project (released by Jazze Pha and LaFace Records) that we’ll never forget. Blending Crunk and R&B music, Ciara had an energy we didn’t expect, but loved all the same. Her debut showed range with songs like “Goodies,” “And I,” “Oh,” and “1,2 Step” … and that was only the beginning.

After establishing herself as a teenage idol and outstanding dancer, with a triple-platinum album, Ciara pressed on. She released “Lose Control” with Missy Elliott, “Like You” with Bow Wow, and kept her momentum going with her second studio album, Ciara: The Evolution. A national superstar at this point, she also began to embrace her womanhood and those killer curves, homegrown in the South. The moment she dropped her “Ride” video feat. Ludacris still has a hold on us — no exaggeration. Not to mention, “Body Party.”

The road wasn’t always clear or easy, but Ciara continued to “Level Up” despite hate from critics. Today, she is a mom of three, wife, and a woman that other women look up to.

If working hard and keeping God first was a person, it would be CiCi. Happy birthday to the First Lady of Crunk! More photos of her all grown up, below.

ALSO: Family Fun | Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, & La La Got The Kids Together & Had The Time Of Their Lives [Videos]