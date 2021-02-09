The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Raise your hand if you cut off cable only to find yourself subscribing to numerous streaming apps. Keep your hand raised if even on all of these apps, you find you have nothing to watch. Okay, now keep your hand raised if you’ve already binge-watched every show on TV. Welp! We feel your pain because we’ve been there.

But there’s no need to worry. If you happen to find yourself in a situation where you’ve already seen every popular show twice, it may be time to dig deeper into your bag to revisit some oldies but goodies. We’re talking about some tried and true flicks that don’t ever disappoint. And since we’re in the season of love, why not check out some of the best romantic comedies of the past decade?

One of our favorites, Sylvie’s Love, which may have only been released a mere few months ago, is sure to become a classic. From the lush cinematography to the unforgettable costumes, the film immediately caught our eye. We were further drawn in by the tale of a woman unapologetically chasing her dreams and the love of her life. The chemistry between the two leading stars sizzles through the screen (shoutout to Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha), making it all the more tantalizing to watch. If you haven’t seen it just yet, do yourself a favor and tune in.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best romantic comedies of the last decade. If you’ve seen one or all, consider this your official reminder that it’s time to revisit them.

1. What Men Want, 2019

Written by the late Jas Waters, this remake of the 2000 classic What Women Want stars Taraji P Henson as a highly talented, but often overlooked sports agent at a very sports entertainment firm. Tired of being passed over for promotion, and having no luck in the dating department, she wishes that she had the power to hear men’s thoughts. Thanks to a potion from a psychic (played brilliantly by Erykah Badu) her wish is granted, and hilarious hijinks ensue. This movie also features great guest performances by Tracey Morgan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Karl Anthony Towns. It’s definitely a fun watch that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

2. Just Wright, 2010

Queen Latifah plays Leslie Wright, a physical therapist who is constantly in the friend zone. As a huge sports enthusiast, she is delighted to land the dream job of helping NBA All Star Scott McKnight, played by rapper/actor Common, recover from an injury. As Wright starts to fall for McKnight, he’s none the wiser — falling in like with Wright’s childhood bestie Morgan Alexander (Paula Patton). Does McKnight marry Alexander, the ultimate trophy wife, or find that his true love was staring him in the face all along in Wright? One more reason to add this to your list is the tons of cameos from your favorite NBA players.

3. Think Like A Man, 2012

When Steve Harvey’s book Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man came out, it caused quite a stir in book clubs nationwide and under Facebook threads on computers everywhere. So when word of this film being produced emerged, folks wondered if it would be even worth watching. Turns out it was. So much so that it got a sequel, but we’ll discuss that another time.

Four women aren’t as lucky in love as they would want. Mya, played by Megan Good, can’t find a guy to be interested in her once they’ve slept together. Lauren, played by Taraji P. Henson, is looking for a six-figure–earning gent to match her hustle. Regina Hall’s character, Candace, wants a respectable guy who can be a father figure to her kid. Gabrielle Union’s Kristen, is dating a guy who would rather play video games and smoke weed than be the grown-up partner she deserves. It’s not until they read Steve Harvery’s book that they get their respective men to fall in line — then the guys find out. It’s a comical battle of the sexes with great cameos and a cool soundtrack.

4. The Best Man Holiday, 2013

Very rarely do sequels to films get the same amount of attention as their predecessors. That’s especially true if there has been a significant amount of time since the first one was released At the handwritten request of Mia, played by Monica Calhoun, the gang is reunited after a 15-year break at her and Lance’s (Morris Chestnut) house for the holiday season. The gang, of course, is: Harper (Taye Diggs) and a pregnant Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long) and her boyfriend Brian (Eddie Cibran), Murch (Harold Perrineau) and his wife Candace (Regina Hall), and non couple Q (Terrence Howard) and Shelby (Melissa De Soussa). Much like the first installment, tensions rise, secrets are revealed, and tears (whether of laughter or sadness) flow. Definitely check this out if you’re feeling nostalgic about college friends and Christmastime.

5. Beyond the Lights, 2014

Examining the world of a patriarchal society and misogynistic actions women have to endure in the music world doesn’t really sound like the plot of a romantic comedy, and technically we suppose it’s not. What it is is a beautiful look into a romance, with humorous moments peppered throughout. Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Noni Jean, a rising superstar who is feeling the pressure of the music industry and reaches a breaking point. She’s talked down off the ledge (literally) by her bodyguard, Kaz (Nate Parker), who soon becomes her boyfriend. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Disappearing Acts), it’s a beautiful film about finding love in unexpected places.

6. Boy Bye, 2016

Remember those straight-to-DVD classics you might have sifted through in a bin at a Circuit City or Best Buy store? This flick would probably have found its way into one of those. Nevertheless, it’s a great pick-me-up when you need to laugh or smile. It stars Wendy Raquel Robinson as Veronica Love (goes by Love throughout the film), a sassy, no-nonsense real estate agent mogul who cares more about the rent and not romance. She’s single and fabulous! (Ten points if you get that reference.) It’s not until a friend of hers gets dumped that she agrees to go to a singles/healing retreat. Here she finds Lance (played by Ross Fleming) and she wonders if he could be The One, or just another f**k boy who is worth saying bye to. This film is written by Marques Houston and directed by Chris Stokes, and while we’re not sure if that’s a plus or a minus, it’s definitely a fact.

7. Top Five, 2014

Quiet as it’s kept, Chris Rock has headlined a couple of quality rom-coms (I Think I Love My Wife, Head of State) so this placement feels right as rain.

For Top Five, the legendary comedian pulls triple duty as writer, director, and star. In a film that one might argue is semi-autobiographical, Rock plays Andre Allen, a recovering alcoholic who is famous for a buddy cop franchise Hammy The Bear. Looking to be taken seriously as an actor, he and his fiancée, Erica (Gabrielle Union) film a reality TV show chronicling their wedding. Covering this union is a magazine reporter named Chelsea Brown (Rosario Dawson) who unearths Allen’s real story which is how to deal with fame, family, and ultimately the pursuit of love. It’s a solid film with great performances, and a few cameos from famous comedians.

8. Sylvie’s Love, 2020

This one is special for many reasons. First, whenever movies take place before the ’90s, they tend to be an in-depth look at the inequality and cruel experiences that often depict what being Black in America is really like. This isn’t that, which is such a beautiful experience to start with. Set in the 1950s and 1960s, this flick details a chance meeting between an aspiring TV producer (played by Tessa Thompson) and jazz saxophonist Robert (played by Nnamdi Asomugha), and charts what it’s like to fall in love, follow your dreams, and find your soul mate. There are notable performances from Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, and Alano Miller, to name a few. This one’s a must-watch for sure.

9. Always Be Maybe, 2019

Coming-of-age stories are always fun, especially when there’s a romantic story line. Sasha (played by Ali Wong) is a successful celebrity chef who runs into old childhood friend Marcus (Randall Park) back in their hometown of San Francisco. As one relationship ends, these two start to explore their friendship, and see if there are any sparks they’ve ignored after their falling-out 15 years prior. We recommend this film because it’s a bit nostalgic, it’s funny as hell, and it’s super refreshing (damn near rare) to see a romantic comedy with two Asian leads. Bonus: Keanu Reeves makes a very funny and unforgettable cameo.

10. The Photograph, 2020

There was a lot of talk about this movie and whether or not it’s worth watching. Our opinion: Definitely watch it. Why? For one, it has multiple story lines. Second, it’s the perfect film to turn on on a lazy Sunday.

We follow Mae Morton (played by Issa Rae), a famous photographer, on a quest to learn more about her estranged mother who recently passed, and left her letters to read about her life. It also examines the possibility of what-if with her love interest Michael Block (played by LaKeith Stanfield).

There’s also a bit of a period piece throwing back to Morton’s mom, portrayed by Chante Adams (from Roxanne, Roxanne) and her own love story with Y’lan Noel (Daniel from Insecure) — which, lowkey, is a more entertaining tale than the one set in the present. With other great performances by Lil Rel and Courtney B. Vance, this ode to Black love and the many ways it is experienced is definitely worth your time.

RELATED STORIES:

Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring The Romance In New ‘The Photograph’ Trailer

5 Romantic Comedies That Don’t Suck