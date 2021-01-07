Yes, Queen: Lashana Lynch To Star As Miss Honey In Netflix’s ‘Matilda’ Musical [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix is planning a Matilda musical and some exciting news about the cast has surfaced. According to reports, No Time To Die and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will play Miss Honey. If you’ll recall, Miss Honey is Matilda’s warmhearted teacher.

“The musical movie is based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s classic about a 5-year-old named Matilda, whose precocious nature and gift for telekinesis help her overcome bullying from her parents, classmates and even the school’s principal Miss Trunchbull,” Variety notes, adding “Lynch is in talks to play Miss Honey, Matilda’s good-natured teacher, in the film from Netflix and Sony TriStar, which follows the 1996 film adaptation and the 2010 stage production ‘Matilda the Musical.’ Matthew Warchus, who also directed the stage musical, will return to direct the film. Original playwright Dennis Kelly will adapt the screenplay, which features original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.”

Chime in with your thoughts on Lashana Lynch taking over the coveted role of Miss Honey and stay tuned for more Matilda news as it’s released.