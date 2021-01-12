Kim Kardashian Amongst The 5 Celebs Taking On A Plant-Based Diet In 2021

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

New year, new you! With a new year, it always brings about new resolutions in our lives. People are looking to set intentions and goals that transform their lifestyles, and celebrities are no different. Many of our celebrity favorites like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid are joining the trend and welcoming a new plant-based lifestyle. Here’s a list of celebrities who are going into the new year with a brand new outlook on health and wellness.

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim has ditched the meat and dairy for a more plant-based diet in the New Year. She shared a package from popular plant based brand, Beyond Meat, with the caption: “Someone heard I went plant based” thanking the company for their thoughtful gift.

2. Gigi Hadid

Kim K isn’t the only celebrity sharing her love for a plant-based lifestyle and Beyond Meat. Gigi posted a recipe last week featuring the Beyond Burger that people are raving about. Both Kim and Gigi are part of an ever-growing list of celebrities and athletes that choose Beyond Meat as their go-to for plant-based meat that is presumably great for your body and the planet.

3. Kevin Hart

Here is Kevin Hart sharing his love for Pizza Hut’s newest Beyond Italian Sausage pizza. Now several corporations are incorporating Beyond Meat into their new products in growing support of many peoples’ new plant-based lifestyles. Hart captions his video with “I dare you to taste the difference,” implying that the new Beyond Meat Italian Sausage pizza comes close to regular meat filled pie.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo tries the new Golden Krust Beyond Beef patty in their recent launch and she is obviously overjoyed by the taste. Celebrities are thrilled to learn that switching to a plant-based or vegetarian diet does not have to limit the great joy we find in the foods we love.

5. P.K. Subban

New Jersey Devils’ defenseman, P.K. Subban shared his favorite plant-based Beyond Beef tacos recipe in time for the start of the NHL season. He’s encouraging more of his fans and supporters to try the recipe and join the plant-based wave.

All of these celebrities have a shared love for healthier alternatives like Beyond Meat that are aiding in their new plant-based diets. We love that people are choosing to be better in the new year when thinking of their health and overall nutrition. Are you open to joining your favorite celebrities in a new approach to healthier eating? Comment some of your favorite healthy alternatives below and let us know what New Year’s resolutions you’ve set for yourself in 2021.

Try Subban’s game day Beyond Beef tacos recipe below:

Serving size: 8 Prep-time: 5 minutes Cook-time: 8 minutes Ingredients & Measurement: 1 package Beyond Beef® (1 lb.)

8 hard shell corn tortillas

1 package taco seasoning

½ cup manchego cheese (plant-based options available)

½ cup lettuce, shredded

½ bunch cilantro

1 tomato, small diced

3 limes, sliced Preparation & Instructions:

Heat a large sauté pan to medium. Add Beyond Beef® and break apart into small pieces. Mix in seasoning and cook for 5 minutes. Once fully integrated, let simmer for about 2-3 minutes. While the Beyond Beef cooks, heat the tortillas in the oven. Remove from oven and stove to build tacos. Place the Beyond Beef in the shell and layer with manchego cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and a squeeze of lime.

Also On Global Grind: