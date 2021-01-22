Saweetie Reveals The Moment She Knew Quavo REALLY Loved Her

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Saweetie and Quavo are, no doubt, one of Hip Hop’s most-adored couples.

Not only do they look great together, they’re drama-free and seem to really support each other’s careers. Most recently, Saweetie talked to Page Six about when she first realized the Migos rapper loved her. It wasn’t any of the expensive gifts he’d bought her that brought about the epiphany — Quavo saved her some food and that’s when she knew for sure.

From Page Six: “’The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food,’ the ‘Best Friend’ rapper told Page Six. ‘He gave me his last piece of chicken.’ ‘I wasn’t testing him or anything,’ she continued. ‘I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food.’ ‘Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.’”

Sweet, isn’t it? No pun intended. Saweetie and Quavo are constantly dropping interesting gems about how their romance began and what their love life has been like thereafter. If you missed the tea on how Quavo nearly lost the beauty’s interest when they first met, get into that (and much more) here.

