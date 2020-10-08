Everyday Men Are Shooting Their Shot Using Quavo’s Proven Snowflake Technique & It’s Pure Hilarity

Have you seen the ‘How it started vs. How it ended’ challenge on Twitter? For the last week, it’s all we’ve come across on the timeline and Migos rapper Quavo gave it new energy when he joined in on the fun yesterday.

Basically, you post side-by-side photos of how a business or relationship started and compare that to where it is currently. Lil Nas X started out complaining about not being rich and famous after rapping for four weeks, for example, and now he’s gone diamond:

Making a splash in these internet streets, per usual, Quavo decided to reveal the infamous DM he first sent to Saweetie. Hilariously, he really did scoop her with the line “U so icy, I’m a glacier boy.”

Since it worked for Quavo, other guys started giving it a try — and welp, let’s just say it didn’t work out well for most of them. As one Twitter user pointed out during the challenge “corny DMs only work if she already thinks you’re cute.”

And Saweetie had already been pining for her glacier boy…

But take a look at what happened when less famous men adopted Quavo’s technique…

Quavo doubled down, however, laughing at the responses and tweeting “snow flake is the new one! It work, trust.”

… And I’ll be damned, it worked for at least one person…

Ah, young love… we love to see it. Shoot your shot with your crush and let us know how that works out for you!

