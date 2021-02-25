Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This March…

As always, Netflix has a new set of titles hitting the streaming service next month.
From Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell to The Pursuit of Happyness, there are some pretty exciting films and shows we can’t wait to tune into. In case you missed it, the new Biggie documentary is the first estate-sanctioned film about the late rapper and will feature never-before-seen footage of Christopher Wallace on the come up. His closest friends will also provide interviews and commentary.
More information on that here and the full list of titles slated for release below
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
March 2
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5
March 3
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black
March 5
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle
March 8
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
March 9
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
March 10
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
March 11
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters
March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
March 14
Audrey (2020)
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines (2020)
March 19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
Navillera
Philomena (2013)
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
March 24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
March 25
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
March 26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America