How? Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Wasn’t Invited To ‘Get Out’ World Premiere [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

As Daniel Kaluuya celebrates his 32nd birthday today, some unsettling news concerning his treatment in Hollywood has surfaced.

The accomplished actor, who’s best known for his work in blockbuster movies like Get Out, Queen & Slim, Black Panther, and most recently, Judas and the Black Messiah, told Graham Norton he was not invited to the Get Out world premiere at Sundance in 2017. Those who watched the movie know Kaluuya made the critically acclaimed film all that it was, so learning he wasn’t treated like the star that he is, is jarring (to say the least). During a virtual appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Kaluuya said simply: “They didn’t invite me bro.”

As he explains it, he was in Atlanta filming Black Panther at the time of the premiere, but cleared his schedule to be able to attend. When he didn’t get an invite, he was just stuck at home doing nothing. “And then I just didn’t get an invite. I wasn’t invited,” Kaluuya told Norton. “So I was just in my bed. Someone texted me, ‘It’s done really well.’”

See the currently viral clip below. Kaluuya also says he’d like Black Panther 2 to honor his late costar Chadwick Boseman.

ALSO: Welcome Home, Bobby! These Videos Of Rihanna Doing The “Shmoney Dance” Are A Reminder Of GS9’s Total Takeover