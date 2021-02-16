Netflix Announces New Notorious B.I.G. Doc, ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’ [Trailer]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Despite the fact that the Notorious B.I.G. has influenced generations of musicians, there’s very little people know about the man, himself. In a new documentary, due March 1, Netflix promises to unearth his life and journey to stardom. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell will feature rare footage, as well as interviews and commentary from Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace, friend Sean “Diddy” Combs, wife Faith Evans, Lil Cease, and more.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

In the wake of the Notorious B.I.G.’s landmark induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got A Story To Tell is an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years. Directed by Emmett Malloy, this intimate documentary features rare footage filmed by his best friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Christopher Wallace that the world never knew. I Got A Story To Tell is executive produced by Sean Combs, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, and Emmett and Brendan Malloy.

Check out first trailer below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in next month.