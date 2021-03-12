Tune In: Head Over To Disney+ To Get A BTS Look At ‘The Making Of WandaVision’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Good news, Marvel fans… you can now get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of WandaVision.

The fan-favorite miniseries serves as a sequel to Avengers: Endgame. It follows Wanda and Vision as they live out their perfect suburban life, before realizing something is very wrong. Following the series finale, Marvel is dropping Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, due today, March 12, on Disney+. The BTS look takes fans through the inspirations behind the early sitcoms recreated in the show. We also get to see how hard it is to film in front of a live studio audience, and more in a detailed look at Marvel’s process.

“The first time I heard about the concept, I thought it was brilliant,” Elizabeth Olsen says in the Making of WandaVision trailer below. “It’s such an homage to American sitcoms throughout the 20th century. The Marvel MCU is the largest episodic experiment ever,” Olsen’s onscreen husband Paul Bettany adds.

Head over to Disney+ to stream the full special, which also stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and more.

