Michael B. Jordan To Make His Directorial Debut With ‘Creed III,’ Ryan Coogler Says He’s “Thrilled” [Details]

After two fire Creed movies, we’re getting a third and this time Michael B. Jordan will star and direct.

The famed Black Panther actor played Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis, with Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) by his side as his play uncle and trainer. Adonis is set on redeeming his late father’s reputation, defending the championship title, and holding down his girl, Bianca (Tessa Thompson). There’s also a new addition to the team, as Adonis and Bianca welcomed a daughter in Creed II. The third installation is due Nov. 23, 2022, Variety reports, adding Thompson and Phylicia Rashad, who plays Adonis’ stepmother, are set to return.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. ‘Creed III’ is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment,” Jordan said in a statement, according to the site.

He continued: “This franchise and in particular the themes of ‘Creed III’ are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Variety reports Jordan will also serve as producer on the upcoming film, alongside Ryan Coogler, the Winkler family, William Chartoff, Jonathan Glickman, and executive producers Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler. In a statement, Ryan Coogler said it has been an honor to help bring the first two Creed films to life, adding “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment.”

