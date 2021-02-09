God Took Her Time: The Many Sexy Faces Of Michael B. Jordan

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

There’s no question — Michael B. Jordan is definitely one of the sexiest men alive. So today, for his 34th birthday, we’re celebrating all that fineassness.

Historically, Black men have always had an extra umph about them that tends to send any and everyone in the vicinity swooning. Whether we’re talking physique, charm, talent, or overall masculinity, we’ve got a culture full of heartthrobs that no woman, especially a Kardashian, can resist.

Michael B. Jordan is all that and more, which (if we’re being honest) is exactly how he landed the up-and-coming model everyone’s after — Lori Harvey.

Sex appeal aside, what we love most about Jordan is how dedicated he is to telling Black stories. From Fruitvale Station to Black Panther and Just Mercy, to name a few, he’s all about uplifting our people, giving a voice to the voiceless, and capturing the essence of complex, nuanced Black men. Most recently, the superstar said he’d love to be a part of Black Panther 2, as he also opened up about Chadwick Boseman’s unexpected passing being really hard on him. “We created a family over there,” Jordan said in January. “So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.” We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Below, we’ve gathered several social media moments that speak to Jordan’s overall beauty. And, if you missed his steamy Super Bowl LV commercial, watch that here. You’re welcome.