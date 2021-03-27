Happy 52nd Anniversary: 5 Reasons Mariah Carey Is The Head Diva In Charge

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Mariah Carey is the undeniable pop diva and she would never allow you to forget it. The superstar singing sensation has been soaring at the top of the Billboard charts since first gracing the scene with her self-titled debut album Mariah Carey in 1990. Since, Carey has notoriously been her most authentic self, unapologetically telling publications exactly how she feels about whatever and whomever. When you know you are gifted and can out-sing the best of them, why wouldn’t you pop your sh*t?

We can’t believe the glamorous lady who brought us “Fantasy” and the annual holiday classic rendition of “All I Want For Christmas” is turning 52 years fabulous today. To celebrate another wonderful year of a confident Carey, here are five reasons why Mariah Carey’s the head diva in charge.

1. SHE CAN SING

No one can deny Mariah Carey of her unique vocal abilities. She has been hitting the highest octave and falsetto since she graced the scene in the ’90s. Watch the compilation above where she showcases her range performing in the booth and on a live stage.

2. CAREY IS BRUTALLY HONEST (SHE ONLY SPEAKS FACTS THOUGH)

You all call it shade, but we call it being honest. Or maybe she is Miss Shady Boots. However, sometimes it takes a Mariah Carey to tell it like it is. It’s much easier for her to do so when she can back it up with 18 No. 1 hits. Watch this 11 minute clip of Mariah Carey’s shadiest moments addressing other artists, her background vocalists and any other issues interviewers bring up in conversation.

3. CHART TOPPER

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to some of Carey’s Billboard Hot 100 hits throughout her career. She is a force in music and has a hard time allowing other people to compare her journey to upcoming artists like Ariana Grande, which people often do. In this 6 minute clip, you will see exactly why she surpassed Elvis Presley for the most number one hits.

4. SHE INVENTED GLAMOUR

Mariah Carey spends some time with Vogue to show fans insider her fabulous closet full of designer shoes, handbags, and her infamous big framed shades. The number of gowns she owns should be a crime, but that’s what the pop star life calls for, we suppose.

5. HER BEAUTY

In 2019, Mariah shared a few of her must-have age-defying beauty secrets with Entertainment Tonight. She stands by always wearing sunscreen, less is more when it comes to make up and heels on the stair master. Mariah also doesn’t believe in birthdays. Instead, she celebrates “anniversaries.”

Well, happy anniversary diva!

