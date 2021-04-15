Jeannie & Jeezy Team Up With The Tony Robbins Foundation To Gift Over 500 Bicycles To Atlanta Youth [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Jeezy is Atlanta royalty and now that he’s officially put a ring on Jeannie Mai‘s finger, she is too!

Just weeks after their beautiful wedding ceremony, the newlyweds partnered with The Tony Robbins Foundation to do a good deed for ATL youth. In an event hosted at Clark Atlanta University and attended by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Bernice King, CAU President Dr. George French, and more, the Hip Hop legend and The Real cohost gifted over 500 bicycles to young people in Jeezy’s hometown.

“The only time I felt free was when I was in motion. That’s your chance to see where you want to go in life because if you stay still, that’s where you’ll stay.” Jeezy said of their donation. “If you’ve got a vision you can achieve it, just like you can ride from one street to the next, you can do that with life, too!”

If you’re a fan of Jeezy’s, you know taking care of his city is of the utmost importance to him. He does so through his Street Dreamz Foundation, which he launched more than ten years ago. On her end, Jeannie took to Instagram to share a recap video and tell followers she felt “honored to witness the look of pure joy in these kids.”

“I got my first bike when I was 7 years old. And we only had enough money for one, so I had to share it by riding my lil brother on the handlebars. As a kid, and still today, I never feel more free than racing the wind with my will,” she explained, before thanking all those who came through to support.

More pics from the event below, plus photos from their wedding HERE, if you missed it. Stay tuned.

