First Look: French Mystery Series ‘Lupin’ Returns With Part Deux [Photos]

Great news, Lupin fans: we’re getting a part deux.

The hit Netflix series, starring Omar Sy, will return for another season and we’ve got first-look photos. In case you missed it, the French mystery show broke records previously held by The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton when it was announced Lupin was on track to reach 70 million viewers in the span of just one month. Now that the enthralling series has its hooks in us, we’re sure part two will do even better.

Season one followed Assane Diop as he took on the persona of Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar to avenge his late father, who was accused of a crime he did not commit. Season 2 sounds twice as action-packed: “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces,” the official logline reads. “With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

Check out more first-look photos below, plus official cast and credits, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the new season drops. As always, we’ll continue to keep you posted as more information regarding the premiere date becomes available. Get excited!

Cast: Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab.

Created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan.

Directed by Ludovic Bernard (episodes 6 &7), Hugo Gélin (episodes 8 – 10)

Produced by Gaumont Télévision (Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck)

