Dream Big: The Gathering Spots Plans For Expansion Has Now Reached New Heights – Literally

The exclusive Black-owned membership club The Gathering Spot is continuing its mission to bring people together. The membership space opened its doors in 2016 and five years later, The Gathering Spot has announced several other clubs in different cities from Washington, Los Angeles, and Detroit. The expansion for the space has now reached new heights — literally.

Co-owner Ryan Wilson posted a throwback just a year after opening the doors to their first location in Atlanta where he and co-owner TK Peterson are having a conversation on a private plane. Wilson reminisces on a moment he shares with Peterson of plans to charter a much larger private plane to take members to new Gathering Spots locations around the world.

Now, Wilson’s seemingly over zealous aspirations are becoming a reality. With a new partnership with Delta Airlines, The Gathering Spot presents “The Connection.” It’s an expansive plane reserved for The Gathering Spots members taking members from one city to the next. The membership club has already sent this limited time offer to its current Atlanta members to experience a private plane ride to their official opening night at their second space in Washington, DC.

“The Connection” experience will include the private flight, a one night stay at a local hotel and an intimate live performance by R&B singer and songwriter Lucky Daye.

Four years ago, these two ambitious gentlemen set their sights on opening a second club in DC where their personal and business relationship flourished during their formative collegiate years. The journey in cultivating a community in Atlanta consisted of hundreds of events with some of the biggest entertainers, politicians and business leaders across the world attended. The Gathering Spot has been featured in countless publications for their efforts in connecting communities from far and wide. The company began exploring the music space further by taking on the growing A3C Music Festival and Conference two years ago.

Needless to say, The Gathering Spot, initially created to help members build a community beyond its beautifully, well-designed spaces, is growing at a rapid pace. It doesn’t look the company’s letting up any time soon. It will take its members to greater heights, and now those heights are sky high.

Dream big!

