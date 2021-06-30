Ariana Grande Gifts $1 Million Worth Of Therapy To Fans With Better Help

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Celebrities are prioritizing their mental health and discussing the importance of taking care of the mind along the journey. Ariana Grande announced that she is giving away $1 million worth of therapy to her fans.

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka and singer Sza opened up about their anxiety and mental health struggles as it relates to the press and public appearances. Osaka refused to attend any press briefings and later opted out of Wimbeldon all together. Whereas, Sza publicly notes that she would not be doing any interviews whatsoever as of February 2020.

As celebrities become more transparent about the taboo topic of their mental health issues, singer Ariana Grande is stepping up to assist more people, with fewer resources, to get the help they deserve. Grande has teamed up with mental health organization Better Help to pair her fans seeking therapy with a licensed therapy. The partnership worth $1 million will offer each fan one month of free counseling to kickstart their mental health self-care journey.

Thereafter, fans can continue the subscription service. Better Help offers a more flexible rate for sessions. Typical sessions with a therapist range from $100-$200 a session, and this company offers a sliding scale on the lower end of $60-$80 a session, which is substantially better for lower-income individuals who may not have access to this resource otherwise.

Ariana Grande shared the news to her Instagram yesterday (June 29). She captioned her announcement post, “while acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!”

Grande continued by asking her fans to take advantage of the one chance opportunity to seek help. Fans can simply sign up, fill out the questionnaire and Better Help will pair each individual with a counselor that best fits their needs.The site suggests each, “tap into the world’s largest network of licensed, accredited, and experienced counselors who can help you with a range of issues including depression, anxiety, relationships, trauma, grief, and more. With our counselors, you get the same professionalism and quality you would expect from an in-office counselor, but with the ability to communicate when and how you want.”

Better Help offers a variety of services to match each person’s style of communication from speaking directly with your matched counselor through virtual video chatting, text messaging, or phone.

If you or someone you know is in need of someone to talk to, take advantage of Ariana’s thoughtful donation. Get one month of free therapy thanks to Ariana Grande and Better Help. Visit the website to sign up and get more information.

