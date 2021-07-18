Idris Elba Thinks All Social Media Users Should Be Verified & Here’s Why…

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This morning, July 18, famed actor Idris Elba took to Instagram to blast social media trolls.

In a message he shared with all of his followers, Elba reminded everyone that celebrities and public figures are verified — and while many of us might look at that as a privilege, Elba thinks it’s a regulation that should be applied to everyone. He argues that people shouldn’t be able to spew hate on the internet under false or anonymous identities. His message reads:

“People in the public eye get verified on social media, (symbolised by a blue tick), the process of verification requires them to prove their IDENTITY, so everyone knows WHO is speaking. SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES SHOULD MAKE THIS MANDATORY FOR ALL USERS. Currently, social media is like boarding a plane and not having to show I.D. THAT would never happen. If cowards are being supported by a veil of privacy and secrecy, then social media is not a safe space. It is an aeroplane that allows travelers to wear balaclavas. If cowards want to spout racial rhetoric then say it with your name, not your username.”

Many of his followers agreed with him and in just a few hours, his post has garnered nearly 150,000 “likes.”

What are your thoughts on everyone being verified on social media? Chime in and let us know if you think Idris Elba has a point.

