So Sweet: Common Opens Up About Life With Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish

Common and Tiffany Haddish recently celebrated one year of blissful love together. Now, the rapper and actor is opening up about their relationship, why it works, and more.

It seems Common feels a little misunderstood by the general public who is under the impression that he’s a super serious guy, whereas Tiffany recognizes his fun side. According to Common, they’re not only making each other better people, they’re enjoying the process. Common told People:

“I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want. I’ve evolved and gotten to that place. I listen and take things in and try to do my best to understand. I listen to what Tiffany would have to say about how she feels about something and just try to understand it instead of always having an answer.”

“It’s about really just being in a relationship where you can grow and you really support each other’s purpose and vision. I’m making you better, you’re making me better,” he continued in his interview with the publication, adding, “and you can have fun… people think I’m just so serious, but I like to have fun. I need to enjoy life. So I feel, with Tiffany and I’ve been experiencing that and I’m grateful for that.”

Common also revealed Tiffany put him on to Never Have I Ever, the hit Netflix series he now stars in. Check out the full interview here and join us in congratulating the love birds!

