Jay Pharoah & Sinqua Walls Talk ‘Resort To Love’ & What It Was Like To Work With ’00s Baddie Christina Milian [Exclusive Video]

Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls star in Netflix’s new romantic comedy, Resort To Love, opposite Christina Milian. In an exclusive interview with Global Grind, the fellas talk Miss Milian being everyone’s ’00s crush, playing her love interests, the best parts of filming, and more. Jason, who is portrayed by Pharoah, has an inferiority complex where his big brother Caleb (Walls) is concerned, so we also talked about where that insecurity might’ve stemmed from. Here’s the official film synopsis:

A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

Check out a couple highlights from our interview below and tune into the full clip up top. Resort To Love is currently available on Netflix.

Jay Pharoah On Preparing To Play Christina Milian’s Ex-Fiancé

“Like you said, everybody had a crush on Christina growing up. I definitely did, so I just wanted to bring a level of professionalism to it — and she’s really strong on camera. I saw Love Don’t Cost A Thing, she was amazing in that. So, it was just being professional and being able to play off somebody so talented. Behind the scenes, too… she was just so gregarious and so friendly, so once I got there it wasn’t hard.”

“But knowing that I was going to not be with her, that was kind of a hard one to take,” he adds of their onscreen characters breaking up.

Sinqua Walls On The Best Parts Of Filming

“From top to bottom, it was an amazing experience. All of our cast members — it was an amazing experience. It was a gift man and like [Jay] said, working with Christina was awesome because she’s so present and she tries to give so much. “

